Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao are all set to come together for Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed. The shooting of the film is set to start from November this year, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Bheed will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Sinha. The film marks the second collaboration between Pednekar and Rao after their upcoming film Badhaai Do, a sequel to the 2018 film Badhaai Ho.

According to Times of India, Sinha was spotted a few days ago in Lucknow, scouting locations for the film. The shooting is expected to start soon after Diwali.

Sinha is known for films like Article 15, Mulk, and Thappad. The 56-year-old director has said that Bheed was a perfect opportunity to work with Rao, with whom he had wanted to collaborate for a long time.

The Mulk director has recently wrapped the shoot of his film Anek, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. He is presently involved in the post-production of the film and the pre-production work on Bheed.

Meanwhile, Rao is gearing up for the release of his film Hum Do Hamare Do, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles. Earlier, the Trapped actor had said that it was a “matter of great honour and privilege” to work with Sinha, whom he called a filmmaker with “a distinct voice”.

He also said that collaborating with Kumar once again after the success of their last film Ludo, feels like “coming back on home turf”.

Rao is also set to appear alongside Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi in Vasan Balan’s Monica O My Darling on Netflix. He will also star with Sanya Malhotra in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam thriller HIT.

Bheed also marks the first time Sinha will be collaborating with Pednekar. Pednekar, who is known for her roles in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Dum Laga Ke Haisha, has recently wrapped up the shoot of her film Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar.