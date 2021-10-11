Hum Do Hamare Do will release on 29 October on Disney+Hotstar

The trailer of Hum Do Hamare Do, starring Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, has been released.

The Dinesh Vijan production takes an “out of the box” look at adoption, telling the story of a man (Rao) forced to “arrange” a set of parents to impress the love of his life(played by Sanon). When Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah arrive as the pretend parents, hilarious chaos ensues.

Speaking about the movie, Vijan says, “Maddock trusts in the power of content-driven films, while Mimi was a delightful family entertainer, with Hum Do Humare Do, we take the essence of the family further, because in the end, a family is a set of people we love and cherish. Our film is a wholesome comedy that can be enjoyed by all three generations".

Check out the trailer here

Directed by Abhishek Jain, Aparshakti Khurana, Manu Rishi Chadha, Prachee Shah Paandya also round out the cast of the film.

Hum Do Hamare Do will release on 29 October on Disney+Hotstar