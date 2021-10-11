Watch: Trailer of Hum Do Hamare Do, starring Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah
Hum Do Hamare Do will release on 29 October on Disney+Hotstar
The trailer of Hum Do Hamare Do, starring Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, has been released.
The Dinesh Vijan production takes an “out of the box” look at adoption, telling the story of a man (Rao) forced to “arrange” a set of parents to impress the love of his life(played by Sanon). When Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah arrive as the pretend parents, hilarious chaos ensues.
Speaking about the movie, Vijan says, “Maddock trusts in the power of content-driven films, while Mimi was a delightful family entertainer, with Hum Do Humare Do, we take the essence of the family further, because in the end, a family is a set of people we love and cherish. Our film is a wholesome comedy that can be enjoyed by all three generations".
Check out the trailer here
Hamare trailer ke saath ab hogi yeh diwali familywaali!✨#HumDoHamareDoTrailer out now!https://t.co/pK7hQSpYc2
Streaming from 29th October, on @DisneyPlusHS #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex
— Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) October 11, 2021#DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex
Directed by Abhishek Jain, Aparshakti Khurana, Manu Rishi Chadha, Prachee Shah Paandya also round out the cast of the film.
Hum Do Hamare Do will release on 29 October on Disney+Hotstar
also read
Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to have theatrical release on 25 March 2022
Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Tabu, Kiara Advani and is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name.
Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham to release on Amazon Prime Video on 16 October; see teaser
Vicky Kaushal on Monday shared the first teaser of Sardar Udham to mark Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary
Reservation Dogs review: Heartfelt humour offsets small-town ennui in watershed series
What makes the comedy from Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo a landmark series is its refusal to dance around socio-cultural issues affecting the Native American community. At the same time, the show never loses its humorous slant.