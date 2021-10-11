Entertainment

Watch: Trailer of Hum Do Hamare Do, starring Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah

Hum Do Hamare Do will release on 29 October on Disney+Hotstar

FP Staff October 11, 2021 12:54:45 IST
Watch: Trailer of Hum Do Hamare Do, starring Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah

The trailer of Hum Do Hamare Do, starring Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, has been released.

The Dinesh Vijan production takes an “out of the box” look at adoption, telling the story of a man (Rao) forced to “arrange” a set of parents to impress the love of his life(played by Sanon). When Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah arrive as the pretend parents, hilarious chaos ensues.

Speaking about the movie, Vijan says, “Maddock trusts in the power of content-driven films, while Mimi was a delightful family entertainer, with Hum Do Humare Do, we take the essence of the family further, because in the end, a family is a set of people we love and cherish. Our film is a wholesome comedy that can be enjoyed by all three generations".

Check out the trailer here

Directed by Abhishek Jain, Aparshakti Khurana, Manu Rishi Chadha, Prachee Shah Paandya also round out the cast of the film.

Hum Do Hamare Do will release on 29 October on Disney+Hotstar

Updated Date: October 11, 2021 12:54:45 IST

TAGS:

also read

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to have theatrical release on 25 March 2022
Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to have theatrical release on 25 March 2022

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Tabu, Kiara Advani and is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name.

Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham to release on Amazon Prime Video on 16 October; see teaser
Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham to release on Amazon Prime Video on 16 October; see teaser

Vicky Kaushal on Monday shared the first teaser of Sardar Udham to mark Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary

Reservation Dogs review: Heartfelt humour offsets small-town ennui in watershed series
Entertainment

Reservation Dogs review: Heartfelt humour offsets small-town ennui in watershed series

What makes the comedy from Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo a landmark series is its refusal to dance around socio-cultural issues affecting the Native American community. At the same time, the show never loses its humorous slant.