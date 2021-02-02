Ayushmann Khurrana shares first look of Anek, reunites with Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha

Reportedly Anubhav Sinha's most expensive film to date, Anek will be extensively shot in the North East.

Ayushmann Khurrana has now taken to Instagram to share the first look from his new film Anek, which is being directed by Anubhav Sinha.

Sharing two images from the sets of the film, Ayushmann wrote, "Excited to be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha sir. Again. #ANEK. Here’s presenting my look as Joshua produced by @anubhavsinhaa and #BhushanKumar.”

See the post

Anubhav Sinha shared the images as well, writing, “Ek look of supremely talented @ayushmannk as Joshua from our next collaboration, #ANEK.”

In the first look photo, Ayushmann can be seen sitting in a red jeep and is in a contemplative mood. The actor is sporting a green jacket and shirt and is seen with a thick beard. One of his eyebrows is slightly shaven.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter as well, stating that with the film the actor reunites with Sinha after Article 15.

AYUSHMANN KHURRANA - ANUBHAV SINHA COLLABORATE AGAIN... After #Article15, #AyushmannKhurrana and director Anubhav Sinha reunite for a new film... Titled #Anek... Filming has commenced... Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha... FIRST GLIMPSE... pic.twitter.com/7EgV2BYBfL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2021

According to a report in The Indian Express, the makers of the film have planned an extensive shoot scheduled in the North East. According to sources to the publication, Anek is going to be Anubhav Sinha's most expensive film till date and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha under the banner of T-Series and Benaras Media Works, respectively.

The actor who was last seen in Shoojut Sircar's 2020 release Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in Doctor G and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.