Ajay Devgn to play IAF Wing Commander Vijay Karnik in T-Series' war film Bhuj: The Pride Of India

Ajay Devgn's portrayal of the tough cop in Singham was loved by all. Following the success of Rohit Shetty's action franchise, new reports state that the Raid actor will next be seen depicting an Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander in a film titled Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

The feature, based on true incidents, will be penned and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. Ajay will play Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was the supervisor of Bhuj airport in Gujarat during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

Producer Bhushan Kumar confirmed the news to Times of India, stating, "Vijay Karnik was heroic enough to take this bold step of involving civilians in a war. Also, who better than Ajay Devgn for the role of Vijay Karnik? We are working with him currently in De De Pyaar De and Taanaji, and we are glad that he is on board for this film too.”

Karnik had also shared his experiences during the time, saying he had briefed the civilians where they could take shelter if attacked and they followed it bravely. "I could only see Ajay Devgn essaying my character and I’m glad that he’s on board,” added Karnik.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh and Dhudhaiya.

Updated Date: Mar 19, 2019 10:16:48 IST