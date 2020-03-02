Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Veteran actor Govind Namdev joins cast of Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s upcoming comedy

Veteran actor Govind Namdev has boarded the cast of Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Namdev, 65, said he is playing a pivotal role in the Anees Bazmee-directed film and is excited to work with young actors like Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

"I'm playing a pivotal role in the film. I'm shooting in Jaipur. It feels really great to work with such talented actors of this generation. Kiara Advani is finest actress and Kartik is heartthrob. Both have given hit films in the recent time and I really admire their work and talent. So it feels great to work with such star cast.

"They really give a lot of respect to me. Anees Bazmee is exceptionally phenomenal. Altogether it's amazing," the actor said in a statement.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is set to release on 31 July. The cast will also feature Tabu and actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav.

Ramdev is also a part of Salman Khan's next project Radhe, which is the actor's third venture with Prabhu Deva. According to Press Trust of India, Ramdev will be seen as a cop in the film. Radhe is currently being shot and will hit the theatres in May 2020.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

