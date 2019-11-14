You are here:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Tabu joins cast of Anees Bazmee-directed sequel of horror comedy

Actor Tabu on Thursday joined the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

The film, which is a sequel to Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa, is directed by Anees Bazmee. It is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani.

Kartik and Kiara took to social media to welcome Tabu to the team

The 2007 original film also featured Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja. It was the official Hindi remake of the 1993 Malayalam comedy psychological thriller, Manichitrathazhu.

Kartik and Kiara recently started shooting for the film. Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 is scheduled to hit the theatres on 31 July, 2020.

Tabu was last seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the neo-noir thriller Andhadhun, which went on to win a National Award. She also shared screen-space with Ajay Devgn in the comedy De De Pyaar De. Her other upcoming projects include Jawaani Jaaneman with Saif Ali Khan and Ala Vaikuntapuramlo with Allu Arjun.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2019 17:12:45 IST