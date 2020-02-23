You are here:

Bhool Bhulaiayaa 2: Rajpal Yadav joins cast of Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's upcoming comedy

FP Staff

Feb 23, 2020 12:14:49 IST

Rajpal Yadav on Saturday said he has been signed in for Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

In the first part, which featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, Yadav played the role of Natwar aka Chhota Pandit and in the sequel, he will be essaying a similar character.

Rajpal Yadav. Image from Twitter

"I'm very grateful to be a part of this franchise. At the same time, I am thankful to the audiences as they loved my role in part one and still remember it. Special thanks to Anees Bazmee (director) and Bhushan Kumar (for the sequel). I'm starting my shoot and I am very excited for it," Yadav said in a statement.

Priyadarshan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa was the official Hindi remake of the 1993 Malayalam comedy psychological thriller, Manichitrathazhu.

The sequel is directed by Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani. The film is set to release on 31 July.

Yadav, who was last seen in Judwa 2 has several films releasing this year including Bole Chudiyan, Coolie No 1 and Hungama 2.

