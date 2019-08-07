Jawaani Jaaneman: Alaia Furniturewalla wraps shooting for debut film with Saif Ali Khan, Tabu

Alaia Furniturewalla, Pooja Bedi's daughter who will make her debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, wrapped the film's shooting on Wednesday. She will be seen as Saif Ali Khan's daughter in the film, which also stars Tabu in a pivotal role. Tabu and Saif were last seen together in the '90s family drama Hum Saath Saath Hain and David Dhawan's comedy Biwi No 1.

The actress took to Instagram and announced the news of the film's wrap. Alaia shared photographs from the set, which include Saif as well as rest of the team.

Jawaani Jaaneman is produced by Saif's production house Black Knight Films alongside Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films. Saif had described it in an interview as a "modern slice-of-life movie that people will connect to on so many levels." The film, directed by Nitin Kakkar, is a coming-of-age story, which revolves around a 40-year-old man and the relationship he has with his daughter.

The team had kickstarted the film's shooting in London this June. The Sacred Games actor will be seen in an edgy crew cut and sleek bearded look for the film.

It was previously rumoured that Saif's daughter Sara was cast opposite him. However, Saif had said, "I would have loved to have Sara in Jawaani Jaaneman but that would have meant her choosing this film over everything else she's doing because we wanted this film to be the first film of the person we cast. I feel Sara's career graph and trajectory is in a good place and in a way I'm happy it's separate from mine at the moment. We are very excited to launch Alaia with this film and she is perfect for the part."

