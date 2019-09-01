Ala Vaikunthapuramulo: Allu Arjun shares first look poster of Trivikram Srinivas's upcoming film

Allu Arjun shared the first poster of his upcoming film Ala Vaikunthapuramulo on 1 September (Sunday). The actor can be seen sitting on a paint splattered stool in a businessman's suit as someone lights his beedi. In the back stands a shiny luxury car. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. This project is Allu and Pooja's second film after 2017's Duvvada Jagannadham.

Here is the poster of Ala Vaikunthapuramulo.

Ala Vaikunthapuramulo also stars Tabu, Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Navdeep, Brahmaji, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma and Rahul Ramakrishna.

Tabu, who last appeared in a Telugu feature more than 10 years ago in 2008, had previously said that she plays an "interesting character" in the film, and also mentioned that since she had already worked with producer Allu Arvind, the experience of shooting Allu's upcoming film would be easy for her.

Fans shared their excitement for Allu's 19th feature film on Twitter.

#AlaVaikunthapuramlo First Look Poster Waiting for Malayalam Title ✌ pic.twitter.com/fTDtG7rVKl — Fasil (@FasilAllu) September 1, 2019

On his 36th birthday in April, the actor had announced three projects along with their teaser posters. Ala Vaikunthapuramulo was among the films announced. The other two films will be helmed by Sukumar and Venu Sriram.

Rolled out by Geetha Arts in association with Haarika & Hassine Creations, Ala Vaikunthapuramulo is scheduled for a Sankranthi 2020 release.

