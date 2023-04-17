Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa has been performing steadily at the box office at low levels due to the absence of any major competition. Till now, the film has collected around Rs 85 crore in India and approximated Rs 120 crore (gross) at the global box office.

The collections are decent but not up to mark when compared to its scale and the stardom of lead actor Ajay Devgn. Since Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is releasing this week, Bholaa will face a solid screen crunch in the domestic market.

Since the film will miss the Rs 100 crore club (nett), it will settle with below average verdict at the box office. Bholaa is the remake of Karthi starrer Kaithi, which was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. While this year we saw remakes like Shehzada, Gumraah and Selfiee turning out to be disasters at the ticket windows, Bholaa has turned out to be an exception in that category.

In fact, Ajay Devgn’s previous release Drishyam 2, which was also a remake, was a box office blockbuster. Bholaa is currently the third-highest-grossing film of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Produced and directed by Ajay Devgn, the film also features Tabu, Vineet Kumar, Deepak Dobriyal and Sanjay Mishra in prominent roles. The film has garnered praises for its high-octane stunts. Talking about it, Ajay Devgn had earlier said, “The action of Bholaa is one of the highlights of the film. The truck-bike chase was the toughest to execute. I wish my dad (Veeru Devgn) was around to see the film. He probably would have given me a pat on the back because he spent his lifetime innovating film action. He was in a league by himself. But, he would have understood where I’m coming from. I must add-somewhere what my father did has stayed with me.”

