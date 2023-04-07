Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur, Vedika, Ronit Roy, Deepak Kalra

Director: Vardhan Ketkar

Language: Hindi

After Shehzada, Selfiee and Bholaa, Bollywood is offering its fourth remake of a south-Indian film this Friday with Aditya Roy Kapur’s thriller Gumraah, which is the adaptation of Arun Vijay’s 2019 film Thadam.

While the content of the earlier three movies garnered mixed responses from the audience, will Gumraah impress the moviegoers? Let’s find out…

On a rainy night, a murder happens of a person called Aakash Sardana. Inspector Shivani Mathur (Mrunal Thakur) is assigned to investigate this crime and following the intricacies and every minute detail at the crime scene, she finds out the prime accused of the murder, who is Arjun Saigal (Aditya Roy Kapur) a civil engineer.

While Shivani and her team are now making efforts to find out more evidence on the murder, on the same night lookalike of Arjun named Sooraj Rana aka Ronnie comes in jail for hitting a cop. Now this leads to the police team in a fix. While ACP Dhiren Yadav (Ronit Roy) wants to make sure that Arjun should get convicted for this murder because of his past animosity with him, Shivani goes all out to find evidence again Ronnie because she hates his behaviour towards her.

But who is the real murderer and what is the main motivation behind it? For that, you need to watch Gumraah on the big screen.

Talking about star performances, Aditya Roy Kapur delivers a sincere performance and plays both characters in a convincing manner. Mrunal Thakur is decent while Vedika’s charming presence lights up the screen. Ronit Roy once again proves his versatility as he plays the role of ACP Yadav with ease and finesse.

While the story with solid twists and turns looks exciting, the film lacked the gripping and pacey screenplay, which would have taken Gumraah to another level. Also, the songs (though only a few) seem to be unnecessary as it never progresses the narrative. Despite its flaws, Gumraah is a decent entertainer with some thrilling elements.

Rating: 3 (out of 5 stars)

Gumraah is playing in cinemas

