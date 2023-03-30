In 1991, the Singham of Bollywood, Ajay Devgn made his debut with the blockbuster Phool Aur Kaante, where his iconic split stunt over two bikes became a rage among the audience. From there on we saw the intense-eyed actor doing some memorable action sequences and stunts in films like Jigar, Vijaypath, Suhaag and many more.

Cut to his 2023 directorial Bholaa, which releases today at the box-office, we see the megastar performing breathtaking stunts and high-octane stunts, which not only take the narrative forward but make the film and lead character larger-than-life.

Talking about the core plot, it narrates the story of a prisoner named Bholaa, who is released after 10 years of imprisonment and while he is on his way to meet his daughter, whom he never saw till date, gets stuck in a situation, which is dangerous but also shades the light on his initial years and the reason behind his imprisonment.

The mystery built around the character of Bholaa is intriguing and always keeps you hooked. While the core story is an emotional drama, actor-director Ajay Devgn beautifully blends it with thrilling sequences and amazingly choreographed action sequences.

It is a known thing that Ajay’s intense eyes speak volumes when it comes to expressing various emotions but apart from that, the actor’s understanding of action and performing to perfection is what makes Bholaa worth a watch.

Since the character’s name is Bholaa (another name of Lord Shiva), the actor has worked on the minor physical details of it. Right from Bhasm (ash) to Om tattoo and the Rudraksha locket, we see all crucial elements of the supreme lord.

Talking about the other characters, Tabu aces the role of cop Diana Joseph with her swag and charismatic persona. Deepak Dobriyal dominates his screen presence with his menacing act as Ashwatthama along with Vineet Kumar’s Nithari. Sanjay Mishra once again proves his versatility by playing an intense character of Hawaldar Angad Yadav with complete sincerity.

A special mention to DoP Aseem Bajaj, who beautifully captures each and every essence of the film to make Bholaa a big-screen experience.

So, get ready to hoot, clap and cheer. Bholaa is coming!

