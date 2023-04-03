Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Bholaa has put up a healthy opening weekend total at the box office. After an encouraging start on Ram Navami, the action-thriller witnessed a dip on Friday but it gained momentum on Saturday and Sunday and now stands with a grand total of Rs 44.28 crore. While the film will enjoy the benefit holidays like Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday in the coming days, it has already achieved a few milestones at the ticket windows.

Ajay Devgn’s tenth-biggest opener

With the first day collections of Rs 11.20 crore, Bholaa emerged Ajay Devgn’s tenth-biggest opener of all time after Golmaal Again – Rs 33 crore, Singham Returns – Rs 32 crore, Total Dhamaal – Rs 16.50 crore, Drishyam 2 – Rs 15.38 crore, Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero – Rs 15.10 crore, Himmatwala – Rs 12.10 crore, Bol Bachchan – Rs 12.10 crore, Baadshaho – Rs 12.03 crore and Satyagraha – Rs 11.21 crore.

3rd-highest opening weekend grosser of 2023

The official remake of Kaithi has now become the third-highest opening weekend grosser for a Bollywood film of 2023 after Pathaan – Rs 280.75 crore and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – Rs 70.24 crore.

3rd-highest grosser of the year

Apart from being the third-highest first-weekend grosser, Bholaa has also emerged the 3rd-highest grosser of the year beating Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee and Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Shehzada by a huge margin.

The big-budget actioner also features Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Vineet Kumar in prominent roles with a cameo from Amala Paul. The music of Bholaa is composed by Ravi Basrur. It is produced under the banners of Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films and Dream Warrior Pictures.

