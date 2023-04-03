Bholaa: 3 records created by Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer at the box office
Ajay Devgn's Bholaa is the official remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Tamil blockbuster Kaithi.
Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Bholaa has put up a healthy opening weekend total at the box office. After an encouraging start on Ram Navami, the action-thriller witnessed a dip on Friday but it gained momentum on Saturday and Sunday and now stands with a grand total of Rs 44.28 crore. While the film will enjoy the benefit holidays like Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday in the coming days, it has already achieved a few milestones at the ticket windows.
Ajay Devgn’s tenth-biggest opener
With the first day collections of Rs 11.20 crore, Bholaa emerged Ajay Devgn’s tenth-biggest opener of all time after Golmaal Again – Rs 33 crore, Singham Returns – Rs 32 crore, Total Dhamaal – Rs 16.50 crore, Drishyam 2 – Rs 15.38 crore, Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero – Rs 15.10 crore, Himmatwala – Rs 12.10 crore, Bol Bachchan – Rs 12.10 crore, Baadshaho – Rs 12.03 crore and Satyagraha – Rs 11.21 crore.
Bholaa ke entertainment ki gawahi desh ka kona kona de raha hai.
Book tickets now. https://t.co/SWp7q4jZZT#BholaaInCinemasNow#BholaaIn3D @ajaydevgn #Tabu #VineetKumar @imsanjaimishra @raogajraj #DeepakDobriyal @Tarun_Gahlot @ADFFilms @TSeries @dreamwarriorpic @RelianceEnt pic.twitter.com/YfWVRvIeYJ
— Panorama Studios (@PanoramaMovies) April 2, 2023
3rd-highest opening weekend grosser of 2023
The official remake of Kaithi has now become the third-highest opening weekend grosser for a Bollywood film of 2023 after Pathaan – Rs 280.75 crore and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – Rs 70.24 crore.
3rd-highest grosser of the year
Apart from being the third-highest first-weekend grosser, Bholaa has also emerged the 3rd-highest grosser of the year beating Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee and Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Shehzada by a huge margin.
The big-budget actioner also features Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Vineet Kumar in prominent roles with a cameo from Amala Paul. The music of Bholaa is composed by Ravi Basrur. It is produced under the banners of Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films and Dream Warrior Pictures.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Ajay Devgn takes credit for RRR's Oscar win for Naatu Naatu, says, 'What if I had danced in the song?'
For the unversed, Naatu Naatu song from SS Rajamouli's RRR won an Oscar this year under the Best Original Song category.
Bholaa movie review: Ajay Devgn's Kaithi remake is slower and louder than the original
Bholaa has consciously corrected the marginalisation of women in Kaithi and made other interesting tweaks. Sadly, this is not enough to overshadow the noise, the gore and the laughable sight of a wild beast cowering in the presence of Ajay Devgn.
Ajay Devgn's fans all set for a double treat as teaser of Maidaan to be attached with Bholaa
Based on a true story, ‘Maidaan’ is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao.