Bharat: Disha Patani shares new still with Salman Khan from 'the Great Russian Circus'

Salman Khan's Bharat has piqued audience interest and fans are eagerly awaiting the Eid release. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also features Katrina Kaif (as Salman's 'Madam Sir') and Disha Patani.

Disha shared a still from the film recently. Bharat charts the journey of Salman's character from pre-Independence. The actor sports six looks in the film, one of them being that of a circus performer. Alluding to that phase of the narrative, Disha's picture depicted her performing a circus stunt with co-star Salman.

The duo featured together in Bharat's song 'Slow Motion'. Set in 1964, the song is a tribute to the era when the popularity of Russian circus was at its peak. The fun dance number has been sung by Vishal-Shekhar, along with Shreya Ghoshal and Nakash Aziz.

Advertisement

The Bharat trailer also featured Disha, as she went about performing deadly stunts. Salman also shared a collage of all the five previously-unveiled posters in a motion poster on 20 April. Beginning with 1964, where Salman is seen as a young circus performer, the posters take us to 2010, in which he can be seen as a 70-year-old.

An official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 5 June.

See the still here.

Updated Date: May 08, 2019 09:51:48 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.