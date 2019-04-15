Bharat: Salman Khan is a grizzled old man in new poster of Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming war drama

The makers of Bharat released a new poster for the film and it depicts Salman as an aged man. An official remake of the Korean film An Ode to My Father, Bharat will span over five decades, with Salman Khan sporting five different looks.

With salt-and-peppered hair, Khan is seen sporting a heavy grey moustache and beard in the poster captioned, "Journey of a man and a nation together." The actor shared the poster on social media. He quipped that his life has till now been way more colourful as compared to the white hair and beard he is sporting for the new poster.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat sees Katrina Kaif opposite Salman. The film will be Khan and Zafar's third collaboration after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Actors Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover will be seen in pivotal roles in the film.

Produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Bharat will be releasing in cinemas on 5 June, 2019.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2019 11:36:48 IST

