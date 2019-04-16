You are here:

Bharat: Salman Khan is a young circus performer in new poster of Ali Abbas Zafar directorial

FP Staff

Apr 16, 2019 11:35:45 IST

After revealing Salman Khan's look as a bearded, old man on 15 April, the makers of Bharat have now released a new poster, featuring the actor as a young circus artiste.

The poster declares that the photograph is from 1964 and superimposed on it are images of different stunts. Khan took to his official social media accounts to share the still.

An official remake of the Korean film An Ode to My Father, Bharat will span over five decades, with Khan sporting five different looks.

Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar (who also helmed Gunday, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai). This film marks his third collaboration with Khan. Katrina Kaif stars as the female lead, though no details have been revealed regarding her character. Disha Patani, Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover will be seen in supporting roles.

The trailer of Bharat will be attached to Avengers: Endgame (26 April) across the globe, co-producer Nikhil Namit had confirmed to Mid-Day.

Produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Bharat is slated to release this Eid on 5 June.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2019 11:35:45 IST

tags: Ali Abbas Zafar , arul agnihotri , Avengers: Endgame , Bharat , Bhushan Kumar , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Disha Patani , Jackie Shroff , nora fatehi , Salman Khan , Shareworthy , Sunil Grover , Tabu

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Bharat: Salman Khan is a grizzled old man in new poster of Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming war drama

Bharat: Salman Khan is a grizzled old man in new poster of Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming war drama

Jackie Shroff on his latest film RAW, playing roles no actor of his time would, and the art of blending in

Jackie Shroff on his latest film RAW, playing roles no actor of his time would, and the art of blending in

Avengers: Endgame advance ticket bookings crash US websites, surpass Star Wars collections

Avengers: Endgame advance ticket bookings crash US websites, surpass Star Wars collections