Kalank box office collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's film sees 50 % drop, makes Rs 11.45 cr

On its opening day (17 April), Kalank earned Rs 21.60 crore, making it the biggest opener of 2019 so far. The holiday of Mahavir Jayanti and its release across 4,000 screens could have played a role in revenue generation. However, Kalank has witnessed almost a 50 percent drop on the second day of its release, minting Rs 11.45 crore.

The film is expected to see a jump in its day 3 collection, owing to the Good Friday holiday. The total collection of Kalank currently stands at Rs 33.05 crore.

With Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles, Kalank was deemed by most as one of the most highly anticipated films this year. However, it has received criticism for its portrayal of the Partition and even the performances by the cast (with most critics praising only Bhatt and Roy Kapur).

Kalank has been directed by Abhishek Varman and backed by Fox Star Studios, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

In an Instagram post, producer Karan Johar recollected that the film was actually conceptualised by his late father, Yash, 15 years ago. It was the last film he worked on before he passed away. The filmmaker had called the film "a story of turbulent relationships and eternal love".

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2019 11:23:52 IST

