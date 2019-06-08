You are here:

Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's drama earns Rs 22.20 cr on Day 3

FP Staff

Jun 08, 2019 12:00:40 IST

Salman Khan's new release Bharat has been raking in big bucks at the domestic box-office. The film earned Rs 22.20 crore on the third day of its release, taking its total collection to Rs 95.50 crore. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is on its way to cross the Rs 100 crore milestone soon.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in a still from Bharat. YouTube

After having a grand opening of Rs 42.30 crore, Bharat witnessed a decline on the second and third day. According to trade analysts, it is performing well in mass circuits and the earnings should pick up pace once again over the weekend.

Khan will also set another benchmark as the actor with the highest number of Rs 100 crore films in India.  


After Prem Ratan Dhan PayoBharat is now the actor's biggest opener so far in India. It has also surpassed the opening day earnings of films like Gully BoyTotal DhamaalKalank and Kesari.

Bharat is an official adaptation of South Koren film Ode to My Father (2014), directed by Yoon Je-kyoon. Besides Salman, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

 

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2019 12:00:40 IST

