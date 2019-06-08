Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's drama earns Rs 22.20 cr on Day 3

Salman Khan's new release Bharat has been raking in big bucks at the domestic box-office. The film earned Rs 22.20 crore on the third day of its release, taking its total collection to Rs 95.50 crore. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is on its way to cross the Rs 100 crore milestone soon.

After having a grand opening of Rs 42.30 crore, Bharat witnessed a decline on the second and third day. According to trade analysts, it is performing well in mass circuits and the earnings should pick up pace once again over the weekend.

#Bharat maintains a grip on Day 3 [Fri]... Mass circuits remain strong, while some circuits faced normal decline after #Eid festivities... Should witness an upturn on Day 4 [Sat] and 5 [Sun]... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr. Total: ₹ 95.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2019

Khan will also set another benchmark as the actor with the highest number of Rs 100 crore films in India.

As #Bharat cruises past ₹ 💯 cr mark today [Day 4], Salman Khan sets another benchmark: Highest number of films in ₹ 💯 cr+ Club... The tally rises to 14 with #Bharat... Breakup:

⭐️ ₹ 300 cr: 3

⭐️ ₹ 200 cr: 2

⭐️ ₹ 100 cr: 9

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2019



After Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Bharat is now the actor's biggest opener so far in India. It has also surpassed the opening day earnings of films like Gully Boy, Total Dhamaal, Kalank and Kesari.

Bharat is an official adaptation of South Koren film Ode to My Father (2014), directed by Yoon Je-kyoon. Besides Salman, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

