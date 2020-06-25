You are here:

Bear Grylls to host reality show World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji on Amazon Prime Video; see trailer

FP Staff

Jun 25, 2020 18:39:13 IST

British adventurer Bear Grylls is joining a new reality competition series World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji, which will be streamed on digital entertainment streaming service Amazon Prime Video.

According to Fox News, the Mark Burnett created show will be hosted by the 46-year-old explorer.

Watch the trailer

The competition reality show will see 66 teams from 30 countries, racing for 11 days straight across the harsh Fijian terrain covered with mountains, ocean, and jungles.

The show was filmed in Fiji previously and will have 10-power packed episodes.

The Amazon Prime Video-based series will premiere in over 200 countries across the world. It is slated to release on the streaming service on 14 August.

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2020 18:39:13 IST

tags: Amazon prime Video , Bear Grylls , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , NowStreaming , World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.


also see

Breathe: Into The Shadows, featuring Abhishek Bachchan, to premiere on Amazon Prime Video India on 10 July

Breathe: Into The Shadows, featuring Abhishek Bachchan, to premiere on Amazon Prime Video India on 10 July

Breathe: Into the Shadows — Amit Sadh looks menacing as prisoner of Nashik jail in first look of Amazon Original

Breathe: Into the Shadows — Amit Sadh looks menacing as prisoner of Nashik jail in first look of Amazon Original

Anushka Sharma, Amazon Prime Video served notice for allegedly defaming Sikh community in Paatal Lok

Anushka Sharma, Amazon Prime Video served notice for allegedly defaming Sikh community in Paatal Lok