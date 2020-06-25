You are here:

Bear Grylls to host reality show World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji on Amazon Prime Video; see trailer

British adventurer Bear Grylls is joining a new reality competition series World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji, which will be streamed on digital entertainment streaming service Amazon Prime Video.

According to Fox News, the Mark Burnett created show will be hosted by the 46-year-old explorer.

Watch the trailer

Check this out!!! The biggest adventure race ever held... The World’s Toughest Race @PrimeVideo https://t.co/womnlzwrdi https://t.co/vbnFEaBAaz — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) June 24, 2020

The competition reality show will see 66 teams from 30 countries, racing for 11 days straight across the harsh Fijian terrain covered with mountains, ocean, and jungles.

The show was filmed in Fiji previously and will have 10-power packed episodes.

The Amazon Prime Video-based series will premiere in over 200 countries across the world. It is slated to release on the streaming service on 14 August.

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2020 18:39:13 IST

