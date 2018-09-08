Batti Gul Meter Chalu song Har Har Gange is Shahid Kapoor's spiritual, soulful ode to a close friend

Batti Gul Meter Chalu's new song 'Har Har Gange' is a number that is sure to soothe listeners when they hear it. With a generous dose of reminiscing and emotional suffering on losing a loved one, the song makes for a simple yet effective ode.

'Har Har Gange' depicts the aftermath of a suicide committed by Shahid's friend (Divyendu Sharma) in the film. As Shahid tries to fight the battle of unlawful electric bills in their town, the death comes as an obvious jolt to hischaracter. The soulful, mellow track, sung by Arijit Singh, features flashback moments between the two friends as Shahid tries to cope with Sharma's loss.

The lyrics, penned by Siddharth and Garima, fit perfectly with Sachet and Parampara's moving composition.

As reported earlier, Kapoor essays the role of a small time lawyer who takes up the issue of outrageously high rural electricity bills despite constant power cuts. Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam (who also portrays a lawyer) feature in the film alongside Shahid.

Shree Narayan Singh, director of the film, had earlier revealed that the idea to make Batti Gul Meter Chalu came from producer Prerna Arora, who was planning to make a film called Roshni and Singh fell in love with the idea and told his writer duo Siddharth-Garima to work on it.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu is scheduled to release on 21 September.

Updated Date: Sep 08, 2018 16:49 PM