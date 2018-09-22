Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha's film opens with Rs 6.76 cr

Batti Gul Meter Chalu, despite featuring a prominent cast comprising Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam, had a slow start at the box office, earning Rs 6.76 crores on its opening day.

#BattiGulMeterChalu has a low Day 1, despite partial holiday... Biz will have to multiply two-fold or three-fold on Day 2 and Day 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 6.76 cr. India biz. #BGMC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 22, 2018

The film released alongside Manto, Saamy Square and The Equalizer 2. Trade analyst Girish Johar had predicted that the film would be able to amass Rs 5.5 crores on its first day. “Desi stories always connect well with people. Also, a social issue relating to a common man’s fight against power distribution companies will pull audiences to cinema halls,” Johar had told The Indian Express in a statement, adding that a combination of good cast and director increases the possibility of a positive box office outcome. Meanwhile, Shraddha's other release, Amar Kaushik's Stree where the actress features alongside Rajkummar Rao, has been steady at the box office, even after three weeks of its release.

#Stree is not in a mood to slow down, despite new films invading the market place every single week... [Week 4] Fri 1.51 cr [biz got a boost due to partial holiday]. Total: ₹ 114.18 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 22, 2018

Updated Date: Sep 22, 2018 15:11 PM