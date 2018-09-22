You are here:

Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha's film opens with Rs 6.76 cr

FP Staff

Sep,22 2018 15:11:28 IST

Batti Gul Meter Chalu, despite featuring a prominent cast comprising Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam, had a slow start at the box office, earning Rs 6.76 crores on its opening day.

Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in a still from Batti Gul Meter Chalu

The film released alongside MantoSaamy Square and The Equalizer 2. Trade analyst Girish Johar had predicted that the film would be able to amass Rs 5.5 crores on its first day. “Desi stories always connect well with people. Also, a social issue relating to a common man’s fight against power distribution companies will pull audiences to cinema halls,” Johar had told The Indian Express in a statement, adding that a combination of good cast and director increases the possibility of a positive box office outcome. Meanwhile, Shraddha's other release, Amar Kaushik's Stree where the actress features alongside Rajkummar Rao, has been steady at the box office, even after three weeks of its release.

