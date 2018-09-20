Like Baahubali, Stree left people wondering about its ending; sequel will be worth the wait, says Rajkummar Rao

Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy Stree recently crossed the 100 crore mark in box-office collections. The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor as well as Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles. Producer Dinesh Vijayan had confirmed to DNA that film would soon have a sequel.

Rao in an interaction with Deccan Chronicle shared that he had been confident about Stree's content but was not expecting it do so well at the box-office. The actor also spoke about Stree's open ending and its upcoming sequel: "Just like Baahubali had everyone asking Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyon maara? (Why did Katappa kill Baahubali?), Stree has got people wondering, Shraddha choti kyon leke gayi? (Why did Shraddha take the braid?). We are definitely thinking about Stree 2. We will probably begin shooting it next yet. It will be worth the wait."

It was previously reported that the makers are aiming to release the sequel in the next two years with the film scheduled to go on the floors by end of 2019.

Meanwhile, Rao has other projects like Mental Hai Kya with Kangana Ranaut and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, also starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla.

Updated Date: Sep 20, 2018 17:20 PM