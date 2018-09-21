Saamy Square movie review: Vikram's inimitable style lights up an otherwise insipid action entertainer

2.5/5









It is another cop action adventure from Hari, the director who specialises in making films on the police force. Fifteen years after the success of his Saamy, where Vikram played the popular no-nonsense cop Aarusaamy, the director is back with Saamy Square. There is nothing new in terms of story and treatment other than Saamy’s son returning to avenge his father’s murder. Any guesses who the bad guys are this time? Yes, the old villain’s children.

The story demands that the newer generation takes over. Early in the film, a recap of Saamy is told to the audience. Then starting from where Saamy ended, the villain’s family, led by Ravana Pichai (Bobby Simhaa) and his two brothers settled in Sri Lanka, are planning to come back to Tirunelveli to avenge the death of their father Pichai Perumal (Kota Srinivasa Rao). He was killed by the honest and fearless cop Aarusaamy (Vikram) in the original. Saamy ended with the caption - 'Saamiyin vettai thodarum', meaning Aarusaamy would continue his hunt against the criminals.

In Saamy Square, Pichai Perumal’s sons are vying for revenge. We are told by one of the characters in a flashback that Aarusaamy, along with his wife Bhuvana (Aishwarya Rajesh miscast as she replaces Trisha), were brutally murdered by Pichai and gang. Next, the director introduces us to Ramasaamy (Vikram), his son, who was born minutes after his mother’s death. Ramasaamy is brought up in Delhi by his grandparents who want him to become an IAS officer, but after topping the civil service exam, he decides to join the IPS as there is 'police blood' in him.

Meanwhile, a union minister’s (Prabhu) daughter Diya (Keerthi Suresh) falls in love with Ram. At the same time, Ravana Pichai and his brothers, who are part of an international money laundering network, take control of the Tirunelveli town. Ramasaamy is posted there as the top cop and he cannot be shunted out as the President of India is supporting the honest and fearless man. The tables are turned as the fearless and deadly cop decides to eliminate the Pichai brothers one by one, leading up to a climax in the desert of Rajasthan.

The film is too loud and formulaic. There are regular Hari scenes like caste clashes, chase scenes and crass comedy injected into the proceedings. Everybody shouts in the film, especially in the villain vs hero scenes, where the dialogues are laced with bombastic punchlines.

The film redeems itself to a large extent post-interval after a slow first half. Some needless comedy track by Soori makes the film long (156 minutes) and there are the usual songs thrown in. Keerthy Suresh, the arrogant rich foreign-educated heroine caricature who falls for the hero after seeing his courage and bravery, has been done to death in so many films. Bobby Simhaa, as the loud villain is a revelation and stands as the perfect foil to Vikram.

It is Vikram’s performance and his style that form the silver lining in the film. He is one actor who gets better with age. The star oozes charm and is terrific in action scenes and while delivering those formulaic punchlines. He lights up an otherwise insipid action entertainer.

Updated Date: Sep 21, 2018 15:01 PM