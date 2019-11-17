Bala box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar's comedy earns Rs 82.73 cr in nine days

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's new release Bala is on its way to cross Rs 90 crore at the domestic box office. In nine days, the film has earned Rs 82.73 crore. According to trade analysts, multiplex audiences have contributed the most to Bala's business. The comedy raked in Rs 3.76 crore on its second Friday and Rs 6.73 crore on Saturday (16 November).

According to a koimoi report, Bala can easily surpass the Rs 100 mark in its second week.

Here are Bala's latest box office figures

#Bala jumps on [second] Sat... Multiplexes - its core audience - driving its biz... Should have another strong day today [Sun]... Will cruise past ₹ 90 cr mark, inching closer to ₹ 💯 cr... [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr. Total: ₹ 82.73 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 17, 2019

Bala follows Ayushmann, a young man dealing with premature balding. Bhumi plays a dusky complexioned girl combating prejudice coming her way. Yami Gautam plays a local Tik-Tok celebrity, whom Khurrana's character courts and eventually marries. Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi, Seema Pahwa, and Abhishek Banerjee too are part of the film.

Bala is Amar Kaushik's sophomore effort after 2018's horror-comedy Stree. The film had previously landed in hot water over plagiarism allegations and facing a clash with Ujda Chaman, which dealt with a similar subject.

It was recently reported that the film will make way to theatres in Saudi Arabia on 14 November and will serve as Ayushmann's first feature to release in the country.

Ayushmann is known to take up unconventional roles like his debut Vicky Donor, followed by films like Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan and Dream Girl. His upcoming projects include Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan, directed by Shoojit Sircar and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan with Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

Updated Date: Nov 17, 2019 11:39:52 IST