Bala: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam's film to release in Saudi Arabia on 14 November

Ayushmann Khurrana's quirky tale on pre-mature balding in men, Bala, is scheduled to release in Saudi Arabia on 14 November. It is reported that the film has cleared Saudi Arabia's censor board and will serve as Khurrana's first film to release in the country.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala sees Khurrana play the role of a guy who suffers from premature balding. Bhumi Pednekar plays a dusky complexioned girl combating prejudice coming her way. Yami Gautam is seen as a local Tik-Tok celebrity, whom Khurrana's character courts and eventually marries. Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi, Seema Pahwa, and Abhishek Banerjee are also part of the film.

Check out the announcement here

#Bala clears Saudi Arabia censor... First movie of Ayushmann Khurrana to release in #SaudiArabia on 14 Nov 2019. pic.twitter.com/S6m2D7Yun5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2019

Bala had previously landed in controversy over plagiarism allegations and facing a clash with Ujda Chaman, which dealt around the similar subject. In an exclusive chat with Firstpost, Kaushik opened up on the subject and defended his film. He says, "I was a bit disturbed. But I did not let these accusations affect me as it would have hindered my work. After two days, I talked myself out of it, and concentrated on making the film. We started the shoot first, announced our film first, and they started shooting after we had almost completed our shoot. Suddenly, they made the announcement of their film so you feel a bit bad that despite being from the film fraternity, you are aware that the film is being made, and yet you are making a film on the same subject."

According to Bollywood Hungama, Bala was released overseas across over 550 screens. From the Australian cinemas, the film raked in $18,308 (Rs 13.06 lakh) and $10,850 (Rs 7.74 lakh) from New Zealand. The movie which opened to a box-office collection of Rs 10.15 crore, back at home, has become the 35-year-old actor's biggest opening-day haul ever. The total box-office collection of Bala stands at 43.95 cr so far.

