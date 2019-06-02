You are here:

Ayushmann Khurrana on Bala plagiarism row: What's been communicated is malafide distortion of facts

FP Staff

Jun 02, 2019 13:28:13 IST

A day after Kamal Kant Chandra filed a complaint against Ayushmann  Khurrana and the makers of Bala under IPC Section 420 (cheating) and 406 (breach of trust), Khurrana has released a statement via his legal team, claiming that there has been "malafide distortion of actual facts." The next hearing on the matter is on 10 June.

Bala poster.

"What has been communicated to you is a malafide distortion of actual facts specially with regard to the proceedings of 9 April," the statement reads.

The statement also cites an earlier complaint filed by Chandra in the Bombay High Court, where he alleged that that the makers plagiarised the crux of the story from his project, Wig.

"In fact, Chandra also moved the Bombay High court in this regard and was not granted any relief."

"In any event as the matter is subjudice and since the next date of hearing is 10 June, 2019 we are are not commenting any further. In any event our script is original and we will show that to the court when the matter comes up," it adds.

Both Khurrana and Maddock Films' representatives have said that since the court has not officially issued any restraining order, the cast and crew are going ahead with Bala's shooting.

