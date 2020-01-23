You are here:

Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff to share screen space with father Jackie for first time in Ahmed Khan's film

Tiger Shroff is set to share the screen with his father and veteran actor Jackie Shroff for the first time in Baaghi 3, the makers announced on Thursday.

In the third installment of action-drama, directed by Ahmed Khan, Jackie will play the on-screen father of Tiger and his co-star Riteish Deshmukh's characters.

In a cameo appearance, the 62-year-old actor will essay the role of a police inspector in Baaghi 3, producer Sajid Nadiadwala said.

"Everyone has been waiting to see Tiger team up with his 'Hero' father Jackie since we launched him. There have been plenty of speculations and no one has been able to bring them together in the last six years as the duo was categorical they would only share the screen when a film and role merited their presence.

"Ahmed and I feel the story line required Jackie to be a part of them film and I believe our visions matched to understand how it's a pivotal role in the film," Nadiadwala said in a statement.

The producer said having Jackie on board will add to the film's expectations.

"... I am confident no one will be disappointed by this double dose of Shroffs and will stand as a strong USP," Nadiadwala added.

Jackie started shooting for the film on Wednesday.

Also starring Shraddha Kapoor, Vijay Varma and Ankita Lokhande, Baagi 3 is scheduled to be released on 6 March.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 23, 2020 12:41:20 IST