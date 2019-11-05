Baaghi 3: Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma joins cast of Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor's action franchise

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Baaghi 3 seems to be receiving ample star attention. As per a Mirror report, after getting Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, and Satish Kaushik on board for the film, director Ahmed Khan has now roped in Vijay Varma (of Gully Boy-fame), who is scheduled to play a crucial role in the film.

Describing the film as "the most colourful script", Vijay that his character is "fascinating", with elements of humour ingrained in it. "He appears in a foreign land, and helps Tiger out of a sticky situation. I’ve already shot with Tiger and Shraddha in Mumbai,” says Varma.

The shooting for the film commenced on 12 September. The report adds on 8 November, the entire cast is scheduled to fly to Serbia for the international filming leg. Vijay says they are scheduled to stay on for a month there for the shooting.

Vijay essayed the role of Ranveer Singh's friend Moeen in the Zoya Akhtar directorial. The film has also been nominated as India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the upcoming Oscars in 2020.

Khan, who has also helmed the upcoming Baaghi 2, returns as a director again for Baaghi 3. Khan has been part of many successful films — Hera Pheri, Ghajini, and Kick to name a few — as a choreographer.

The first film, Baaghi, released in 2016 and featured Shroff along with Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. The film was directed by Sabbir Khan, who has collaborated with Shroff multiple times, including the latter's debut film Heropanti, and later, Munna Michael. Baaghi 2 released on 30 March, and had Disha Patani as the female lead.

It was rumoured Sara Ali Khan, who recently debuted in Kedarnath, would be seen opposite Shroff in the upcoming film, but the reports were refuted by her, reports India Today.

Baaghi 3 has been jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios, and is set to hit theatres on 6 March, 2020.

