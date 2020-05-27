Ayushmann Khurrana shares Gulabo Sitabo new track Jootam Phenk, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday shared the light-hearted fun song 'Jootam Phenk' from the much-anticipated comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo.

The 35-year-old star put out the upbeat song on Twitter featuring the epic run and chase game between him and co-star Amitabh Bachchan.

In the movie, Ayushmann is essaying the role of tenant Baankey. On the other hand, Big B is portraying Mirza, the landlord.

The one-minute-thirty-seven second song starts from a shot where the pair stare at each other in rage. The other shot then captures Mirza stealing a bulb and then selling it. The frame then switches over to Bankey trying to get his bicycle inside the dilapidated haveli. The song also showcases some hilarious scenes capturing the Bankey kicking the wall, only to leave it as broken. The lighthearted song is surely a mood-lifter.

Along with the Twitter post, the Bala star wrote, "Hoshiyaari ki baatein toh seekh li hai, ab dekh bhi lijiye... #JootamPhenk, out now! #GiboSiboOnPrime #GulaboSitabo @SrBachchan @ShoojitSircar @ronnielahiri #SheelKumar #JuhiChaturvedi #VijayRaaz #SrishtiSrivastav #BijendraKala."

Check out the post



Earlier, Bachchan dropped the rib-tickling trailer of the flick. Set in Lucknow, the two-minute-forty-one second trailer starts with Mirza stealing bulbs from Bankey's room. What follows is rib-tickling camaraderie between the landlord and the tenant who has been in the haveli for years without an increase in the rent. The landlord wants the tenant either to pay more or leave.

But Bankey doesn't budge. The two use every method up their sleeve to make life hell for each other. To evict the tenant from his haveli, the landlord takes the legal route.

In the end, the tenant is seen asking the landlord to adopt him, but the latter shooes him away.

The quirky comedy was slated to hit the screens on 17 April but could not see the light of day due to the shuttering of cinema theatres over coronavirus concerns.

The movie will see Big B and the Andhadhun actor sharing screen space together for the first time.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: May 27, 2020 15:23:52 IST

