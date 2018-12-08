Avengers: Endgame trailer— Twitter forgets Captain America's possible death, mourns demise of his beard instead

Fans and audiences finally rejoiced at the release of Avengers: Endgame trailer, a film that has been making the world anxious regarding the fate of Marvel Cinematic Universe's favourite heroes. The trailer sparked numerous fan theories (as expected) and more importantly, social media broke into conversations on what each thought was about to happen to the characters.

A popular opinion which many staunch followers seem to be garnering is the fact that it might be the last of Captain America this time, and he might die in the film. Such a heavy notion may well have been supported by Chris Evans' (who plays Captain America) emotional tweet on his last day of shoot. But the actor later clarified that it was in no way a spoiler as he would be emotional either way.

However, social media has always seemed to surprise people. While Captain America's probable impending death was the expected topic of discussion, people started mourning the loss of Evans' beard. Priorities, right?

I know there are bigger things to worry about in the #Avengers4trailer but where is Captain America’s sexy ass #AvengersInfinityWar beard @ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/Ty21DOwrSf — Hogwarts is my Home ⚡️ (@N90sKindOfWorld) December 7, 2018

Chris Evans ' beard gone but not forgotten pic.twitter.com/p7b2cDQTCc — ' J ' (@JuliSingh_) December 8, 2018

Okay, hear me out @Russo_Brothers. Can we be blessed with a CGI beard on @ChrisEvans’ face. Sincerely, someone who was NOT ready for this.#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/RdABach2cn — TK421 (@Riddhiculous) December 7, 2018

The most harrowing loss of Infinity War is @ChrisEvans beard. IT WILL BE AVENGED pic.twitter.com/XCKwuvwqf3 — Lil Broomstick (@mknightsforever) December 7, 2018

Before today I had no idea how important @ChrisEvans beard was to women 18-55. pic.twitter.com/70cjGCIisb — Matt Korn (@MKorn19) December 7, 2018

You know you’ve talked about Chris Evans Beard too much when even your boyfriend gives you for condolences for when it’s gone. Don’t be a stranger, @chrisevansbeard !!@ChrisEvans, can you hear me!?! — beyondthestacks (@beyondthestack1) December 7, 2018

Steve’s beard was the one thing I wasn’t prepared to lose in A4 @ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/5EgRdm6GrR — Harles (@homegirlharley) December 8, 2018

Can’t wait for it brother. Sad to know that we will see you one last time in the avengers. Missing your #beard look in #CaptainAmerica. — ISHAN (@ip23dragoon) December 8, 2018

Trust Cap to take “The Beard of Sorrow” trope and instead invent the “The Flawless Jaw of Despair”. @chrisevans #AvengerEndgame pic.twitter.com/ToojrZvVH8 — Jay Thomas (@ThisJayThomas) December 7, 2018

Chrissy Teigen James Corden Amy Poehler Lin-Manuel Miranda Maya Rudolph RuPaul Tina Fey All of the Avengers Chris Evans’ beard Sorry. I started with hosts and got distracted. #Oscars2019 #Avengers4 pic.twitter.com/uMSzHb5cxX — Jenny Lee Shee (@jennyleeshee) December 7, 2018

Don’t know what was the saddest part of the @Avengers Endgame Trailer: the shot of Captain America crying or the fact he no longer had a beard. #AvengersEndgame @ChrisEvans — Courtney Megaro (@CourtneyMegaro) December 7, 2018

The same people who let chris evans shave his beard https://t.co/1yNISS0QCA — (@guiItyart) December 7, 2018

I am baffled ... why did they shave Chris Evans beard — Bushra Hussain (@b_hussain98) December 7, 2018

Chris Evans with beard > Chris Evans with no beard — Arnaldo (@dc_arnaldo_) December 4, 2018

I miss your beard — kimberly johannesson (@kim_johannesson) December 4, 2018

