Avengers: Endgame trailer— Twitter forgets Captain America's possible death, mourns demise of his beard instead

FP Staff

December 08, 2018 12:58:59 IST

Fans and audiences finally rejoiced at the release of Avengers: Endgame trailer, a film that has been making the world anxious regarding the fate of Marvel Cinematic Universe's favourite heroes. The trailer sparked numerous fan theories (as expected) and more importantly, social media broke into conversations on what each thought was about to happen to the characters.

A popular opinion which many staunch followers seem to be garnering is the fact that it might be the last of Captain America this time, and he might die in the film. Such a heavy notion may well have been supported by Chris Evans' (who plays Captain America) emotional tweet on his last day of shoot. But the actor later clarified that it was in no way a spoiler as he would be emotional either way.

However, social media has always seemed to surprise people. While Captain America's probable impending death was the expected topic of discussion, people started mourning the loss of Evans' beard. Priorities, right?

 

 

 

 

