Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo arrives in Mumbai to promote upcoming Marvel tentpole
Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo arrived in Mumbai to kick-off his Asia Pacific promotional tour for the final film in the concluding phase of the Avengers Saga. The director was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his family.
Joe, the one half of director duo The Russo Brothers, will be engaging with Marvel fans from India on 1 and 2 April. He will also unveil the all-new trilingual anthem, composed by AR Rahman for the Marvel movie.
View this post on Instagram
Endgame director Joe Russo and Music Maestro AR Rahman meet up for a dinner night . . __________________________________________ For all the latest updates follow:👉 @bigbollywoodworld . . . #arrahman #JoeRusso #AvengersEndgame #Marvel #Hollywoodcelebs #Bollywoodcelebs #avengers #arrahmanmusic #bollywoodholics #bollywoodinsta #instanews #instaholic #varundhawan #aslisona #brahmastra #kalank #bollywood #marvelcomics #avengersinfinitywar #avengersassemble #bigbollywoodworld #hollywood #avengers3 #avengers4 #hollywood #marvellegends #marvelouz_world A post shared by bigbollywoodworld (@bigbollywoodworld) on
AR Rahman snapped post dinner with #avengersendgame director #joerusso in Mumbai today @marvel_india
Joe Russo had also taken to Instagram to announce his arrival in India
View this post on Instagram
India here we come... #presstour #whereisendgame A post shared by The Russo Brothers (@therussobrothers) on
In Avengers: Endgame, the grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films.
Bankrolled by Kevin Feige, Avengers: Endgame will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 26 April.
Updated Date: Apr 01, 2019 15:06:45 IST