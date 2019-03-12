Avengers: Engame co-director Joe Russo to visit India on 1 April for interaction with MCU fans

Mumbai: Indian fans will be getting a chance to interact with Joe Russo as the Avengers: Endgame director will be flying down here to kick-off his Asia Pacific promotional tour for the film.

Joe, the one half of famous director duo The Russo Brothers, will be engaging with eager Marvel fans from India on April 1 and 2.

The much-awaited film is the second part of Joe and his brother Anthony's two-part series within the Marvel Cinematic Universe which started with last year's blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War.

"I am absolutely thrilled with the passionate response Avengers: Infinity War received in India, and cannot wait for you to see Avengers: Endgame. Thank you for embracing these movies. I am excited to be coming to India and eager to meet our Indian fans very soon," Joe said in a statement.

At the end of Infinity War, Thanos had wiped off half of the universe's population and left Marvel superheroes Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johanasson) scrambling for a way to defeat the supervillian from Titan. Endgame is set after the events of Infinity War.

The project marks the final film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation. It comprises 22 films, including Spider-Man: Homecoming and recently released Captain Marvel.

The film will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 26 April.

