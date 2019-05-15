You are here:

Avengers: Endgame box office collection — Marvel juggernaut earns $2.5 bn worldwide

FP Staff

May 15, 2019 15:04:46 IST

Avengers: Endgame, which marks the culmination of Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) Phase 3, is still going strong at the box office. According to Box Office Mojo, the Anthony and Joe Russo directorial's current worldwide earnings stand at $ 2.503 billion and it will soon topple James Cameron's 2009 blockbuster Avatar as the highest grossing film of all time.

Avengers: Endgame box office collection — Marvel juggernaut earns A still from Avengers: Endgame.5 bn worldwide

A still from Avengers: Endgame. Image from Twitter

Endgame, which has been shattering existing box office records since it hit cinemas, recently surpassed earnings of Cameron's 1997 classic Titanic. In less than two weeks of its release, the Disney-Marvel film collected Rs 400 crore at the Indian box office. It is the most successful Hollywood film in India, having already crossed the lifetime total of its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity WarEndgame collected over Rs 50 crore on its opening day alone in the country and crossed the Rs 100-crore-mark on the second day of its release.

The star-studded cast includes Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin.

Written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, Endgame opened in Indian cinemas on 26 April.

See our full coverage on Avengers: Endgame here

 

Updated Date: May 15, 2019 15:04:46 IST

tags: Anthony Russo , Avatar , avengers endgame box office collection , Avengers: Endgame , Avengers: Infinity War , box office , BoxOffice , Brie Larson , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Chris Evans , Chris Hemsworth , Hollywood , James Cameron , Jeremy Renner , Joe Russo , john brolin , Mark Ruffalo , Marvel , MCU , Paul Rudd , Robert Downey Jr. , Scarlet Johansson , Titanic

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Avengers: Endgame— Marvel juggernaut likely to surpass lifetime collections of Avatar as highest-grossing film ever

Avengers: Endgame— Marvel juggernaut likely to surpass lifetime collections of Avatar as highest-grossing film ever

Avengers: Endgame box office collection — Marvel juggernaut rakes in Rs 28.50 cr on Day 6

Avengers: Endgame box office collection — Marvel juggernaut rakes in Rs 28.50 cr on Day 6

Avengers: Endgame left us with a deep sense of loss but also enough characters to pull through

Avengers: Endgame left us with a deep sense of loss but also enough characters to pull through