Avengers: Endgame box office collection — Marvel juggernaut earns $2.5 bn worldwide

Avengers: Endgame, which marks the culmination of Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) Phase 3, is still going strong at the box office. According to Box Office Mojo, the Anthony and Joe Russo directorial's current worldwide earnings stand at $ 2.503 billion and it will soon topple James Cameron's 2009 blockbuster Avatar as the highest grossing film of all time.

Endgame, which has been shattering existing box office records since it hit cinemas, recently surpassed earnings of Cameron's 1997 classic Titanic. In less than two weeks of its release, the Disney-Marvel film collected Rs 400 crore at the Indian box office. It is the most successful Hollywood film in India, having already crossed the lifetime total of its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War. Endgame collected over Rs 50 crore on its opening day alone in the country and crossed the Rs 100-crore-mark on the second day of its release.

The star-studded cast includes Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin.

Written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, Endgame opened in Indian cinemas on 26 April.

Updated Date: May 15, 2019 15:04:46 IST

