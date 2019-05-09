Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo shares details of Robert Downey Jr's last day on set

For our complete coverage of Avengers: Endgame, click here.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers of Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame marked the end of an era. With Iron Man's (played by Robert Downey Jr) seemingly last appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), most fans took considerable time to recuperate from Tony Stark's loss. Shedding light on Robert's final day on sets, Endgame co-director Joe Russo shared a few heartwarming details to ComicBook.com.

Advertisement

“Robert is one of the sweetest, warmest human beings in the world, but, also, I don’t think he likes to overindulge emotional moments. It’s a hug and a handshake. And applause from the crew. And I think that’s the limit of what he wants. He feels like he did his job and he’s happy and he doesn’t want to wallow in it any more than he has to. It was significant for him. Eleven years of his life,” explained Russo.

As per reports in Hindustan Times, Robert had to even be convinced to repeat his "I'm Iron Man" dialogue in the film. It was a last-minute addition and was filmed in January. A crucial moment in the film, Joe and Anthony Russo realised, supervillain Thanos' "I'm inevitable" dialogue could not just be met with Tony Stark's silence. Longtime editor Jeff Ford was credited for the line. Joe explained that Robert was hesitant of going back to the emotional state of saying the dialogue, but producer Joel Silver (also Robert's close friend) chipped in and said it was the "greatest line ever heard."

Avengers: Endgame is now the second highest grossing film of all time, behind James Cameron’s Avatar by approximately $500 million.

Updated Date: May 09, 2019 11:26:00 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.