Avengers: Endgame — Russo brothers share behind-the-scenes photo of Thor's 'going for the head' practice

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame. Don't read further if you haven't seen the film.

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo gave the Marvel fans a glimpse of intense behind-the-scenes preparation that went into Thor's epic 'going for the head' shot in the film.

Chris Hemsworth's Thor needed all the help he could get to prepare for one of the most iconic scenes. And it seems like Joe helped the actor with target practice.

On Wednesday (8 May), Russo brothers posted a picture on his twitter handle in which he can be seen holding Thor's hammer axe 'Stormbreaker' while having a deep discussion with Chris.

Those who have watched the ultra-popular film which released on 26 April will instantly catch the reference of that caption. While Thor chopping off Thanos' head in the very beginning of the film might have taken

many by surprise, the single hit was hands down one of the most memorable scenes from the film. Russo's post proves that a lot of detailing went into making the scene as perfect as it finally came out to be.

In the film, after beheading Thanos, Thor says, "I went for the head", a clear reference to Avengers: Infinity War, where the superhero, in an attempt to kill the Mad Titan before he snaps his fingers, hits him in the chest with his weapon.

However, after taking the hit, Thanos smiles and tell him, "You should have gone for the head," before snapping his finger and causing the devastation that he did.

Endgame has been breaking all possible box office scores and records ever since it released in April. As far as the worldwide box office performance is concerned, according to media reports, the film has already taken over James Cameron's Titanic and is expected to soon take over Avatar too.

Updated Date: May 09, 2019 17:28:17 IST

