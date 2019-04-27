Avengers Endgame: A look at all box office records shattered by Marvel tentpole

Disney-Marvel's superhero extravaganza Avengers: Endgame, featuring characters from Marvel’s 22-picture franchise, is doing exceptionally well. Still in its opening weekend, the Russo Brothers directorial already has set the box office rolling.

When Endgame tickets first went on sale earlier this month, it took only six hours for the movie to surpass The Force Awakens to record the biggest first day of pre-sale tickets in history — with five times as many tickets sold.

Biggest opener at the China box office

Avengers: Endgame was premiered on 24 April, a day early from it's major international release. In China, the film created the record for the biggest opening day and biggest single day in Chinese history with $107.2 million, surpassing Avengers Infinity War.

Domestic weekend record

According to trade analysts, Endgame has witnessed the highest opening day numbers of 2019 and is also the highest Hollywood opener so far. The film has even surpassed Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Thugs of Hindostan's (2018) collection. The Bollywood drama's Telugu, Hindi and Tamil versions had collectively minted Rs 52.25 crore on Day 1.

It was noted that Endgame also beat Infinity War's numbers by over Rs 20 crore.

#AvengersEndgame is SENSATIONAL... Creates HISTORY... ⭐️ Records highest *Day 1* of 2019 *so far* ⭐️ Emerges biggest #Hollywood opener *to date* ⭐️ Crosses *Day 1* biz of #ThugsOfHindostan, the biggest opener from *Hindi* film industry [₹ 52.25 cr - #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2019

International record breaker

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame is already putting in a world-beating performance at the box office, with a record-breaking international collections of Rs 2130 crore.

Variety reports that Avengers Endgame has became the biggest single-day performer in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea ($14.2 million), Brazil, Egypt, Panama, Peru, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Paraguay, Trinidad and Uruguay. It also registered the top opening day in Indonesia, Malaysia, Netherlands, Greece, Portugal, Slovakia, Turkey and Ukraine.

In Australia, the film recorded for the highest ever opening day with more than $10 million in takings, narrowly beating the record set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015 with $9.45 million.

According to Screen Daily, Endgame started with a mammoth £23.1m opening Fri-Sun, and went on to take a massive £70.8m in total, making it the 10th highest-grossing film in UK history.

Most screens for one film:

Avengers: Endgame is setting a record by showing at 4,662 North American locations. Occupying 608 screens in China, the film has has raked in Rs 1,075 crore in three-day opening weekend.

According to Box Office India, Endgame’s occupancy is higher in India, with the film bowing in on approximately 2845 screens. "The film opened as early as 6 a.m. in theatres, bringing excited fans to the theatres. Some places are even showing the film overnight, so all these factors combined will give the movie a huge advantage," said analyst Rajesh Thadani.

Some multiplexes also have shows at 1am, 2am, 5.30 am and 6.30 am , with tickets for early morning shows reportedly going up to Rs 2400.

Avengers: Endgame, the 22nd film of the MCU, marks the end of an era that revolved around the characters Iron Man, the Hulk and Captain America, among others. The financial success of Avengers Endgame is a testament to the cinematic behemoth Marvel has built, starting with Iron Man in 2008.

The star-studded cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin.

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2019 15:36:34 IST

