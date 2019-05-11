You are here:

Avengers Endgame box office collection: Marvel tentpole breaks into Rs 400 cr club in India in 10 days

FP Staff

May 11, 2019 10:31:16 IST

Disney-Marvel's juggernaut Avengers Endgame has collected Rs 400 crore at the Indian box office, in less than two weeks of its release. Sharing the film's progress, trade analysts termed it as a 'heroic run' even as the business seemed to have slowed down during weekdays.

Jeremy Renner and Robert Downey Jr in a still from Avengers: Endgame. Source: YouTube Screenshot

The Marvel superhero film’s nett box office collections stand at Rs 338 crore. It is the most successful Hollywood film in India, having already surpassed the lifetime total of its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War.

Endgame collected over Rs 50 crore on its opening day alone and crossed the Rs 100-crore-mark on the second day of its release. Sharing the film's weekly box office collection, analysts claimed that the film earned Rs 260.40 crore at the end of first week.

Globally, the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed film, which ties up the storylines of 22 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has earned $2.272 billion in less than two weeks of its release, crossing the $2.187 billion haul by James Cameron's Titanic. The film stands at the second position of highest grossing films of all time.

The 22nd offering from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, upon release, became the biggest opener of the year and second highest opener ever in India, after Baahubali: The Conclusion, surpassing the opening figures of Thugs of Hindostan by a mile.

Released on 26 April, Avengers Endgame ends Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

See our full coverage on Avengers: Endgame here

 

Updated Date: May 11, 2019 10:31:16 IST

