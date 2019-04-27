Avengers: Endgame box office collection — Marvel film earns a record-breaking Rs 53 cr in India on opening day

Marvel Studios latest offering Avengers Endgame has already set box office records in the US, China and a couple of other overseas markets. Directed by Russo Brothers, it has already collected Rs 2130 crore internationally. The film has also performed exceptionally on the first day of its release in India, earning Rs 53.10 crore.

#AvengersEndgame emerges a game changer... Sets new benchmarks on Day 1... An eye opener for the industry that feels national holidays/festivals yield best results at the BO... Fri ₹ 53.10 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 63.21 cr. NON-HOLIDAY RELEASE. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2019

According to trade analysts, Endgame has the highest opening day numbers of 2019 and is the highest Hollywood opener so far. The film has even surpassed Thugs of Hindostan's (2018) collection. The Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan drama's Telugu, Hindi and Tamil versions had collectively minted Rs 52.25 crore on Day 1.

#AvengersEndgame is SENSATIONAL... Creates HISTORY... ⭐️ Records highest *Day 1* of 2019 *so far* ⭐️ Emerges biggest #Hollywood opener *to date* ⭐️ Crosses *Day 1* biz of #ThugsOfHindostan, the biggest opener from *Hindi* film industry [₹ 52.25 cr - #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2019



Endgame also beat Infinity War's numbers by over Rs 20 crore, noted trade analysts.

Created from a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, is a follow-up to the events of Infinity War, which ended with Thanos obliterating half of all life in the universe with a snap of his finger.

Endgame also fell prey to piracy as a camera print of the film was leaked by Tamilrockers within a few hours of it's release. While the directors issued an open letter to fans urging them to not reveal spoilers.

