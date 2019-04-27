Avengers: Endgame box office collection — Marvel saga rakes in Rs 2,130 crore worldwide on day 2

Disney-Marvel's latest offering Avengers Endgame has already set box office records in the US, China and a couple of other overseas markets. The highly-anticipated Russo directorial has made a humongous international box office collection of Rs 2,130 crore, reports Deadline.

While the film is being screened in 46 international markets, including India, Avengers Endgame has set a new record by earning Rs 747 crore from 608 screens in China, a record that surpasses the collection of Avengers: Infinity War. As of now, Infinity War is the 11th-highest-grossing title of all time and the third top grossing import film in China. Endgame's grand predecessor had its biggest debut of all time in China with a $191 million three-day opening weekend.

Avengers Endgame opened to a staggering Rs 104 crore in US, setting a benchmark for first day collections.

Created from a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the last film in the Avengers saga, Endgame is a follow-up to the events of Infinity War, which ended with Thanos obliterating half of all life in the universe with a snap of his finger.

Endgame also fell prey to piracy as a camera print of the film was leaked by Tamilrockers within a few hours of it's release. While the directors issued an open letter to fans urging them to not reveal spoilers, Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige had expressed his disappointment on the subject. “I wasn’t pleased. It’s not cool. It’s not fun. But the response was what I expected, which was everybody turning it off, dismissing it, ‘Don’t watch it, don’t spoil it for anybody else,'” Feige told The Associated Press.

