Avengers 4: Evangeline Lilly celebrates wrapping reshoots; Jeremy Renner teases Hawkeye's return

Avengers 4 is still in production as Mark Ruffalo had earlier revealed in a Marvelists podcast. The team is re-shooting certain scenes of the final instalment in Atlanta. Evangeline Lilly who stars as The Wasp/Hope Van Dyne in the Marvel Cinematic Universe celebrated the end of filming for the upcoming feature with some champagne.

Though her character turns into dust at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp, in an interview with Comicbook.com in February she had confirmed being in Avengers 4. "I will appear in Avengers 4. Not very much, so don’t get your hopes up. Not going to be a ton. But I’m in there! And I’m proud to be in there, and I’m stoked to be in there." She also spoke about how the story line of the film resembles the popular show Lost, which she was previously a part of. Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye was last seen in Captain America: Civil War. Black Widow had mentioned his and Ant-Man's absence in Infinity War, saying that the two had cut a deal with the government and had willingly gone under house arrest. Now, the actor has shared a photograph of himself in character, looking bruised and battered, hinting at his comeback in Avengers 4. The film will open in theatres on 3 May, 2019.

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2018 12:47 PM