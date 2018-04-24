Marvel's Black Widow solo film, starring Scarlett Johansson, will reportedly be a prequel featuring Winter Soldier

After waiting for years for a standalone Black Widow movie, Marvel finally gave us confirmation earlier this year that it was in the works after all.

It was announced that screenwriter Jac Schaffer was hired to pen the film with Scarlett Johansson to reprise her role. But, since then, there has been a disquieting secrecy regarding the movie and there have not been any interesting developments to speak of.

But according to That Hashtag Show's Joseph Deckelmeir, the Black Widow movie will be a Red Sparrow-style prequel, rather than a sequel. Citing an anonymous-but-trusted source, he reports that the movie will be set 15 years after the fall of the Soviet Union with Natasha Romanoff having now made America her home. This, of course, would place the movie's events somewhere in the mid-2000s, a few years prior to her official MCU debut in Iron Man 2 (2010).

In addition, That Hashtag Show reports that the movie could feature Sebastian Stan’s James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes aka the Winter Soldier. This sure gives context to Stan’s recent excitement in a recent interview with Bad Taste about reprising his role alongside Johannson once again.

“They have a very nice history in my opinion," said Stan. "It’s very intricate…the truth is he actually taught her in the comic books. He was a teacher to her. It’s all set during a specific, interesting time. The Cold War. It’s all a very… spy, thrillerish, noirish story…it would be very interesting to explore that on film. I would love if the do that. You know, I hope. Maybe they will.”

Marvel Studios are yet to announce a director for the Black Widow solo film but it is rumoured to fall into Marvel's early Phase 4 slate in 2020, which itself is yet to be confirmed.

Of course, we'll have a better idea of Romanoff's fate after we watch Infinity War and Avengers 4 and it shouldn't be long before Marvel gives us a more satisfying update.

Johansson, who has enjoyed a top billing at five since the first Avengers movie, will reprise her role as Black Widow in Avengers: Infinity War.

The Russo brothers-directed Marvel movie releases this Friday (27 April).

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2018 18:57 PM