Avengers 4 CineEurope footage description leaked; Captain Marvel confirmed as new face and leader of MCU

With reports emerging that Marvel Studios offered a few glimpses of their highly anticipated 2019 tentpole, Avengers 4, to some extremely fortunate audiences at CineEurope 2018, desperate fans have been scouring the internet for any sort of info on the plot, trailer or even a title.

Although the security measures taken by officials at the Barcelona event were severe so that there would be no leak of the footage, descriptions of it have still managed to crop up on Reddit.

According to a Reddit post, the debuted footage features a conversation between Scott Lang aka Ant-Man and Tony Stark aka Iron Man "about a new piece of technology that they can use to go to multiple realities and collect the Infinity Stones."

With Ant-Man and the Wasp expected to introduce the fabled Quantum Realm, the theory sure makes sense and it is in accordance with the leaked on-set photos.

However, according to the good folks at MCU Cosmic, footage of the Ant-Man-Iron-Man conversation is entirely untrue. The site claims the Avengers 4 presentation merely featured a video of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige sharing a few details about the film and addressing the exhibitors.

But the Marvel presentation did include actual footage of Captain Marvel, introducing Brie Larson's Carol Danvers and proving once and for all that she is "the new face and leader of the Marvel Cinematic Universe." The Flick!'s Nikita Byrkin too confirmed likewise on Twitter.

@ManaByte CAPTAIN MARVEL featurette has been shown at CineEurope today. “Captain Marvel is about to take the lead in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe” pic.twitter.com/nD0ni97pm6 — Nikita Byrkin (@mrbyrkin) June 13, 2018

With Ant-Man and the Wasp set to release next month, Marvel also showed three clips "highlighting the family tone of the film, the humor and the action."

Captain Marvel is slated to release on 8 March, 2019 while Avengers 4 will hit theatres on 3 May, 2019.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 09:52 AM