Avatar has globally set amazing records in terms of viewership with its path breaking graphics and visual spectacle. With the second part of this amazing narrative, cinema lovers are in for a treat as the amazing story brings forth a new chapter! On the other hand, KGF 2 has enjoyed tremendous success by setting new records in the entertainment business, and Rocking star Yash is to be credited for this humongous feat! Currently, the superstar is running high on victory as not a single film has beaten its mega first-day collection in India. The superstar has an ambition to elevate the status of the Kannada entertainment sector globally and has also raised the flag higher than ever.

Avtaar: The Way Of Water has made a good mark at the box office. The much-awaited sequel of the 2009 film, ‘Avatar’ has hit the theatres yesterday and was released in several Indian regional languages like never before. While the audience expected the film to surpass all opening day records, they are happy that it has broken all the major records, including End Game.

While Yash booked a phenomenal success at the box office with KGF 2‘s whooping first-day collection of 54 Cr. in the Hindi market and marked big on the global front by collecting 1200 Cr. Moreover, it is a sheer example of Yash’s constant belief and faith in the art and culture of the Kannada Industry that makes him a man behind the rising glory of the Kannada film industry on the map of India.

