Avatar: The Way of Water Box-Office: This sequel expected to gross Rs 37 crore in India on Day 1, wrecks havoc in South

In 2009, James Cameron’s Avatar had shattered all box-office records and netted over $2.7 billion globally. Now, it seems like the sequel is well on its way to do the same as well. Avatar: The Way of Water has recorded a massive opening day collection both in India and the rest of the world. According to a Pinkvilla report, the early first-day numbers indicate that Avatar: The Way of Water grossed Rs 37 crore in India, just behind Avengers: Endgame in terms of best opening day collections by a Hollywood movie. As per the media outlet, Avatar’s sequel performed best in the southern part of India, with record opening day collections in Andhra Pradesh/Nizam and Kerala. In AP/Nizam, the film netted Rs 10 crore, breaking the record held by Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The English version of the film has contributed about half of the first-day collection. It is followed by the dubbed versions of the film- with the Hindi version making up 25 percent of the earnings, followed by the Telugu and Tamil language version.

Before the film’s release, some trade pundits were expecting Avatar: The Way of Water to break the record of Avengers: Endgame, based on the advance bookings. According to a Hindustan Times report, the sci-fi drama had earned more than Rs 20 crore in pre-bookings, making it one of the most highly-anticipated films in the country.

As per reports, the 3D action adventure has priced its tickets for Rs 2,500-3,000 apiece. Looking at the collections, this does not seem to have deterred moviegoers at all. Avatar: The Way of Water is playing at almost 4,000 screens in the country, the largest for any Hollywood film.

While Pinkvilla stated that the film’s earnings in North India were below Marvel Cinematic Universe movies Spider-Man: No Way Home and Infinity War, Avatar: The Way of Water is expected to keep raking in money at the box-office.

If its performance continues, it could set up some tough competition for Ranveer Singh’s comedy caper Cirkus, which is slated to hit theatres on 23 December. Avatar: The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Kate Winslet in pivotal roles. The film follows Jake Sully (Worthington) as he works with the Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect his new family from a new threat.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.