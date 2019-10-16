Asuran becomes Dhanush's top grossing film in Tamil Nadu; Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy mints Rs 225 crore worldwide

Dhanush's holdover film Asuran has become his top grossing title in Tamil Nadu with a cumulative total of Rs 38.5 crore. The film has surpassed the revenue of his previous hit Vada Chennai. Both films are directed by Vetrimaaran, Dhanush's long-standing collaborator in the industry. Despite the massive success of Asuran, Velai Illa Pattathari helmed by Velraj continues to be Dhanush's highest grossing film.

Asuran, produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations topped the Chennai city and Tamil Nadu box office in its second frame. It faced competition from other holdover hits such as Sivakarthikeyan's Namma Veettu Pillai, and Hrithik Roshan's War. The second weekend gross of Asuran stood at a solid Rs 8.1 crore in Tamil Nadu despite three new releases — Siddharth's Aruvam, Tamannaah's Petromax, and Varun's Puppy.

Asuran has amassed a total of Rs 4.39 crore within ten days in Chennai. The film, which marked the debut of Malayalam star Manju Warrier, is now all set to sail past the Rs 40 crore gross mark in Tamil Nadu and will be the first Dhanush-starrer to cross the milestone. The worldwide theatrical sales of Asuran are estimated to be Rs 60 crore in 12 days.

In the USA, the film has crossed the $300,000 mark at the end of the second weekend. Only Tamil movies (Petta, Nerkonda Paarvai, and Super Deluxe) have touched the $300,000 mark in 2019 with Asuran being the newest addition. It is also the fifth top-grossing Tamil title in Australia this year after Petta, Viswasam, Nerkonda Paarvai, and Kaappaan.

Sivakarthikeyan's Namma Veettu Pillai, directed by Pandiraj, has grossed a total of Rs 54 crore in Tamil Nadu until the end of the third weekend. The film is a blockbuster at the box office and has revived the actor's momentum at the ticket window after a while. Despite a string of new releases in Tamil, Namma Veettu Pillai, also featuring Aishwarya Rajesh and Anu Emmanuel, came in at the second spot at the box office chart in Tamil Nadu in its third weekend.

In 12 days of theatrical run, Chiranjeevi's historical magnum-opus, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, has raked in nearly Rs 225 crore worldwide, which is quite underwhelming. The film released globally on 2 October for the Gandhi Jayanti weekend and earned a global distributor share of around Rs 133.8 crore.

Although the film has turned out to be a decent venture in Telugu states, it has not performed as expected in other territories. Directed by Surender Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is currently the fourth top earning Telugu film of all-time after Baahubali: The Conclusion, Baahubali: The Beginning, and Saaho. It is also the second Telugu film in 2019 to sprint past the Rs 200 crore gross mark in global sales after Saaho.

Meanwhile, the next highly anticipated south Indian release, Bigil, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Nayanthara and directed by Atlee. Trade sources believe that the makers have earmarked the film's release date as 24 October. An official announcement will be made as soon as soon as the team obtains the censor certificate. Karthi's Kaithi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by SR Prabhu's Dream Warrior Pictures, will take Bigil head on at the box office on Diwali.

Updated Date: Oct 16, 2019 17:03:08 IST