Bigil trailer: Vijay takes on dual roles as coach Michael, gangster Rayappan; Shah Rukh calls it 'Chak De on steroids'

The trailer for Vijay's upcoming sports drama Bigil was released recently. The actor features as a passionate, young football coach of a women's team named Michael and as an older, rustic gangster named Rayappan. Announced on his 45th birthday in June, Bigil marks Vijay's 63rd Tamil film.

The trailer shows a romance between Vijay and Nayanthara, who appears to be a sportsperson in the film as well. Michael does not seem to be well-liked by the girls he coaches, but in the end it seems like his training does end up in some success. Vijay's Rayappan is also seen using a billhook when he is attacked by his adversaries.

Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Daniel Balaji, Yogi Babu, Sai Dheena, Vivek, Anandraj also star in Bigil. Shroff had previously revealed that he portrays the president of the football association. Directed by Atlee, this is his third collaboration with Vijay after Theri and Mersal.

Here is the trailer.

As reported earlier by Firstpost, Bigil is touted to be one of the costliest films in Vijay's career. It has been produced by AGS Entertainment.

AR Rahman has composed the music for Bigil. The makers had previously released songs like 'Verithanam' and 'Singappenney. At the audio launch of Bigil in Chennai, Vijay began his speech by singing a few lines from 'Verithanam'.“I just sent a sample for the song, thinking that A.R. Rahman would ignore it. I didn't expect to sing the song, but Atlee was very encouraging of the idea,” Vijay was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

Shah Rukh Khan reacted to the film's trailer, and called it "Chak De on steroids."

Here is his tweet.

Wish my friends @Atlee_dir & #ThalapathyVijay & @arrahman all the best for this one. Like a Chake De On steroids!! https://t.co/pzvpQ3Imko — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 12, 2019

Bigil will release in cinemas on Diwali this year.

Updated Date: Oct 13, 2019 09:48:54 IST