Namma Veettu Pillai, Sivakarthikeyan's family drama, tops Tamil Nadu box office with Rs 19.5 crore in three days

Sivakarthikeyan's family drama Namma Veettu Pillai topped Tamil Nadu and Chennai city's box-office over the weekend (27 to 29 September), with a three-day cumulative total of Rs 19.5 crore. The film marked the actor's third collaboration with director Pandiraj after Marina (2012) and Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga (2013). After delivering a solid blockbuster with rural village drama Kadaikutty Singam in 2018, Pandiraj has once pulled the masses to theaters with his ensemble family drama.

Namma Veettu Pillai is produced by Sun Pictures, which is basking in the glory of back-to-back hits like Sarkar in Diwali 2018 and Petta in Pongal 2018. The film also marks Sivakarthikeyan's comeback at the box office after a series of underwhelming films. At a time when big Tamil actors are apprehensive to accept their below par projects at the ticket window, Sivakarthikeyan spoke about the failure of his recent outings at Namma Veettu Pillai's audio launch.

In terms of the footfall registered in Tamil Nadu last year, Kadaikutty Singam easily sailed past Rajinikanth's Kaala. Meanwhile, Namma Veettu Pillai, according to exhibitors in Chennai and other significant territories, is holding really well during weekdays due to the holiday season. The film, which has music composed by D Imman, stars Anu Emmanuel, Aishwarya Rajesh, Soori, Samuthirakani, Bharathiraja, Aadukalam Naren and RK Suresh in essential roles.

#NVP holding very strong on weekdays . Movie is loved by family audience & being holiday season they are unstoppable from coming to the theatres for the next one week. So, opened bookings till Oct 8 in #Vettri #NVPFamilyBlockbuster @Siva_Kartikeyan @sunpictures — Rakesh Gowthaman (@VettriTheatres) October 1, 2019

Within just five days, Namma Veettu Pillai surpassed the lifetime total of Sivakarthikeyan's Mr Local at the Tamil Nadu box office. The five day earnings in Chennai are estimated to be Rs 2.73 crore, including the Tuesday total of Rs 38 lakh. At the worldwide box office, the film raked in Rs 25 crore in its three day opening weekend.

Suriya's Kaappaan, which topped the Tamil Nadu and Kerala box office last weekend, occupied the second slot from 27 to 29 September. With new releases such as Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, War, and Joker releasing in Chennai and other urban regions, the drop in screens is likely to be a disadvantage for the KV Anand-directed action thriller. Kaappaan, which also starred Sayyesha, Mohanlal, and Arya, is expected to be Rs 38 crore by the end of its second weekend.

The final theatrical revenue of Prabhas' action magnum-opus Saaho, which was unanimously panned by critics across the board, is estimated to be Rs 433 crore. Nearly Rs 354 crore of the worldwide theatrical sales have come from India, with the Hindi version contributing a lion's share of Rs 183 crore cumulative gross. Directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations, Saaho is currently the top-earning Indian title of 2019, even though it is a not a super hit in all the regions.

Holdover Telugu film Gaddalakonda Ganesh, which collected Rs 25 crore worldwide over its opening weekend, has earned nearly Rs 39 crore in its ten day run in theatres. An official remake of Tamil gangster thriller Jigarthanda, Gaddalakonda Ganesh stars Varun Tej, Atharvaa and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The film has grossed more than Rs 30 crore from Telugu-speaking states alone.

The biggest South Indian release of this week is Chiranjeevi's historical magnum-opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy directed by Surender Reddy of Dhruva-fame and produced by Ram Charan. The film released on 2 October and is expected to break some records in Telugu states. The worldwide pre-release theatrical business of Sye Raa.. is estimated to be a whopping Rs 200 crore, with the Nizam and Andhra Pradesh alone amounting to Rs 115 crore. The film, which also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, and Tamannaah, will have to rake in a worldwide share of more than Rs 200 crore to be declared a hit venture at the box-office.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2019 15:27:30 IST