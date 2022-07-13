Bigg Boss changed Riaz's life in more ways than one as the actor has been occupied since then. Asim Riaz has been cast in several music videos alongside his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana, a Punjabi singer, who was also a contestant on the show.

Asim Riaz turns a year older today. Born in Jammu and Kashmir, model-actor Asim Riaz shot to fame when he participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actor became a household name in the Salman Khan-hosted show and later emerged as the runner-up.

Bigg Boss changed Riaz's life in more ways than one as the actor has been occupied since then. Asim Riaz has been cast in several music videos alongside his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana, a Punjabi singer, who was also a contestant on the show.

Asim Riaz, who has a humungous fan following on his Instagram, keeps sharing snippets of his personal life with fans. On the occasion of his 29th birthday, here is a look at his Instagram gallery:

On Eid-al-Adha, Asim Riaz shared pictures with his brother Umar Riaz and friends. The actor looks stunning in an all-black outfit. Umar Riaz too can be seen wearing an all-black kurta pyjama.

Asim Riaz shared a video with his brother Umar and the duo can be seen enjoying their workout time.

Riaz looks dashing as he shared his selfies. With depth in his charming eyes, the actor carries a serious look.

Umar Riaz shared pictures with his brother Asim and Nooman Ellahi. Riaz brothers ace the dapper look.

Model Asim Riaz looks handsome hunk as he shares his workout pictures and flaunts his toned physique.

Riaz shared a heartwarming picture with his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. The duo was recently seen in the music video, titled Gawara Nahi.

The actor shared a picture with his singer girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. We certainly cannot take our eyes off the couple.

