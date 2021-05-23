'If I think about the budget overshooting and expenses piling up, I might go into depression,' Boney Kapoor said about rebuilding Maidaan's sets for the third time

Maidaan producer Boney Kapoor, recently spoke about the financial losses that he had to face owing to the set destructions after Cyclone Tauktae hit Maharashtra. Reports state that Kapoor will have to build the set for a third time.

The first time that the crew had to dismantle the set was due to the lockdown induced by the coronavirus . Kapoor added that they were able to retrieve around 70-80 percent of the materials the second time around, but this time, they lost practically everything.

"If I think about the budget overshooting and expenses piling up, I might go into depression. Mera dil hi nahin kar raha ke set dekhu abhi.(I don’t even feel like looking at the set right now),” The Indian Express quoted the producer as saying.

The report added that the cast will require the set for an additional 20 odd days since 50 percent of the match sequences remain to be filmed.

Based on the golden years of Indian football, the film is being directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhaai Ho! fame. National Award-winning actor Priyamani stars as the female lead opposite Ajay Devgn, who portrays Syed Abdul Rahim, the coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

Keerthy Suresh, who was earlier supposed to star alongside Ajay, was replaced by Priyamani as the makers felt that she looked "too young" for the part.

Maidaan is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta. Saiwyn Quadros and Ritesh Shah have been credited for screenplay and dialogues, respectively.