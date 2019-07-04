Article 15 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's social drama racks up Rs 31 cr in six days

Ayushmann Khurrana's social drama Article 15, after a successful opening weekend at the box office with Rs 20.04 crore, displayed a sharp decline in collections during the weekdays. The film has hauled in Rs 3.48 crore on Wednesday, 3 July, pushing its current total earnings to Rs 31.16 crore. It crossed the Rs 25 crore mark on Tuesday, 2 July.

As predicted by trade analysts, Article 15 was able to surpass the Rs 30 crore mark within a week of it hitting the screens.

Despite the film being leaked online by notorious online hackers Tamilrockers merely two days after its release, the film has been able to sustain a decent pace during the weekdays.

Check out Article 15's box office figures here

#Article15 is rock-steady... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr, Mon 3.97 cr, Tue 3.67 cr, Wed 3.48 cr. Total: ₹ 31.16 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2019

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 is reportedly based loosely on the 2014 Badaun rape case, where two girls were allegedly gang-raped and hanged to death from a tree. Apart from Khurrana, the film also stars Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Manoj Pahwa Kumud Mishra, M Nassar, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Shubrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayyub.

Recently, the movie was banned from being screened in Uttarakhand town Roorkee due to law and order concerns, but the ban was later revoked. The ban was imposed after fringe outfits like the Hindu Sena approached the administration and alleged that the movie had "maligned" a particular community.

A day before it's release, members of various Brahmin organisations also staged protests outside cinema halls in Kanpur against the screening of Article 15, alleging it shows them in poor light.

Addressing the issue, Anubhav issued an open letter, reassuring the Hindu outfits that his film does not ‘disrespect’ any communities. He said that a film’s intention is never to disrespect society and one should not judge a film from its trailer.

The film offers a realistic take on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2019 11:09:09 IST